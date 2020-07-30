Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay called Becca Kufrin’s fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, a “piece of s—t” after he “doubled down” on his problematic “beliefs” following a controversial post in support of law enforcement amid protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

“This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior,” the season 13 star, 35, continued during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast. “When he was on the season — he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ It was a lot.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

All in all, the lawyer said she “will not f–k with him” anymore, despite her friendship with Becca, 30. Rachel would not comment on the season 14 couple’s relationship status “out of respect” for her friend, but it’s clear they are in a rocky place.

Becca previously acknowledged she “didn’t know” where her romance with Garrett, 31, stood. “All I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” she told Rachel during the June 16 episode of their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Rachel’s quotes about Garrett’s past behavior is in reference to the reality star “liking” various problematic Instagram posts, which resurfaced during his time as a contestant on Becca’s season. The engaged couple addressed the situation on After the Final Rose in 2018. The California native said he took “full responsibility” for the “hurtful and offensive” posts he “liked.” Becca said she did not “condone” her fiancé’s behavior and said “he stands by his apology.”

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

However, Garrett stirred up more controversy on June 4 when he posted a black square with a blue line running through it on “Blackout Tuesday,” which was initially created as a day to “pause business as usual” during the nationwide protests supporting Black Lives Matter.

“We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones,” Garrett wrote in a lengthy caption.

The following day, Becca called his statements “tone deaf” during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said at the time. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his message]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way.”

The Bachelor Nation starlet later backtracked her original reaction during the June 16 podcast episode and apologized to Rachel for not having a more thoughtful response. “We wanted [our first conversation] to be impactful, we wanted it to be respectful, we wanted it to be uncomfortable — which it was — but ultimately we wanted that conversation to hopefully make a change in our listeners’ hearts, and Rachel, you did succeed where I did not,” the Minnesota native explained.

Time will tell what happens between Becca and Garrett.