Getting space! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen took a road trip to Nevada amid news he and Becca Kufrin split two years after getting engaged on season 14.

Garrett, 31, has been doing quite a bit of traveling this summer and was “on the road again” as of Thursday, August 6.

“So I’ve made it almost 400 miles, zero traffic, making great time,” the former contestant said about his travels to Gardnerville, Nevada, from California via Instagram. “Every time I’m on the 395 and I get by the Walker River, it’s construction. Can’t complain about the view, though!” He visited some friends and enjoyed cocktails and homemade pizza.

Fans speculated for the past few months that Garrett and Becca, 30, broke up since she had not been wearing her engagement ring and the reality couple had seemingly not been in the same place since May.

E! News reported on August 6 that they had finally called it quits, and a source said the Bachelor Nation couple are “living separately.” The source claimed, “Becca is still very upset with Garett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it … Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

On June 16, the B the Label designer admitted she “[didn’t] know” where her relationship with her fiancé stood after his controversial statements in support of law enforcement following the death of George Floyd during her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay.

Becca originally called his comments “tone deaf” on the June 9 episode but also said he is a “good person” and didn’t think “he meant it in a malicious way.”

However, she backtracked her comments during the following episode and apologized to Rachel for not giving their first conversation “more care and thoughtfulness on her end.”

Becca acknowledged she was back home in Minneapolis dealing with the death of her grandfather and Garrett’s statements, which caused “discord within [her] relationship.” She explained, “So, in that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and I couldn’t process everything at once.”

At the time, the Bachelor Live On Stage host said she and Garrett were trying to work through things. “All I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” she divulged. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

It looks like the pair are letting distance do the talking. Keep scrolling to see photos of Garrett’s latest trip.