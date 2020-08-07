Bling, bling! Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin received the second biggest engagement ring in franchise history from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen during the season 14 finale, but does she get to keep it following their split?

The Minnesota native, 30, may have been able to keep her 3.76-carat Neil Lane sparkler to the Bachelor, depending on when their uncoupling actually went down. The couples are given the rings free of charge on the reality dating show, but it doesn’t fully belong to them for several years. This could be an added incentive to stay together or to make sure people don’t cheat the system.

“If you make it to the end of The Bachelor and decide to get married within the two years following the show, the producers own the exclusive rights to your wedding. As for the ring given to you by Neil Lane? You don’t own it — and therefore can’t sell it — for two years,” author Amy Kaufman explained in her book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.



Show host Chris Harrison corroborated Amy’s claims and confirmed couples must give back their ring if their romance doesn’t last long enough. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway. But after months … it goes back,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

Becca and Garrett celebrated their two-year anniversary on May 11 and each posted their own loved-up photos on Instagram, so it’s possible they were able to keep the impressive sparkler.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

In addition to being gigantic, Becca’s ring was also extremely unique compared to past seasons. Three large diamonds sat atop a gold diamond-encrusted band. The three, clustered center stones represented the leading lady, her fiancé, 31, and their future together. Sadly, fans noticed she hasn’t been wearing the large piece of jewelry since May.

After months of speculation, E! News reported on August 6 that Becca and Garrett split for good, and they are now “living separately” after their two-year romance. “Becca is still very upset with [Garrett’s comments] and the controversy surrounding it,” a source claimed to the outlet. The former contestant received backlash on June 4 when he posted in support of law enforcement amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore,” said the source.

The biggest ring in Bachelor history sat on the finger of Lauren Bushnell following her engagement to Ben Higgins on season 20. Weighing in at 4.25-carats, the radiant-cut center stone was surrounded by four baguette-cut diamonds and 240 more round diamonds. They also called it quits a year and a half after getting engaged. Lauren, 30, is now married to country singer Chris Lane, and Ben, 31, is engaged to Jessica Clarke.



RIP to another Bachelor Nation couple — and one seriously gorgeous ring.