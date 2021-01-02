Reflecting. Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin opened up about how 2020 “almost broke” her after her shocking split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen over the summer.

“2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible,” the 30-year-old captioned a video of photo memories from the previous year on Saturday, January 2. “You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away [and] you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t. And after all the hell that’s taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you.”

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

She went on to thank 2020 for “the hardships” and “opening my eyes to so much more” around her. “Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations. Thank you for teaching the world to wash its damn hands,” the Bachelor alum continued. “Thank you for making our country really stop [and] listen to our hurting brothers [and] sisters. Thank you for turning me into a ‘yes’ man. Thank you for breaking my heart [and] allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way. Thank you for being a cocoon that is slowly morphing into a butterfly. You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me.”

Becca noted that “even through all of the sorrow, pain, [and] uncertainty,” it’s been the “most memorable [and] important year” that she’s ever experienced. “And I don’t think I’d change any part of it (besides you taking RBG — eff you for that one). You showed me what [and] who is important in this life. You taught me to not settle,” she wrote. “You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I’ve always lived in.”

“You taught me to find my voice [and] not give a damn about speaking out about what I support. You taught me to listen. You taught me to not take breaths for granted,” the ABC personality added. “You taught me that there’s still a lot of work to be done everywhere in this country [and] to help more [and] never stop. You taught me that it’s okay to not do [and] say everything perfectly, but to have the courage to learn [and] grow from my mistakes, ignorance and privilege.”

Becca concluded, “2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship [and] I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG.”

The reality TV starlet and her former flame, 31, got engaged during the finale of The Bachelorette in 2018. They were together nearly two years before their split in August 2020, which came two months after Garrett’s controversial statements about law enforcement amid protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.