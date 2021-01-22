A new chapter. Former Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen is dating new girlfriend Alex Farrar following his split and broken engagement to Becca Kufrin. Who is Alex and how did she steal his heart so quickly? Keep reading to learn more about her.

How Did Alex and Garrett Meet?

Garrett, 31, posted a photo with the 28-year-old blonde beauty in October 2020 while they were on a pumpkin patch date. It’s unclear how they first crossed paths, but they seemingly heated up quickly.

The California native and Becca, 30, publicly confirmed their split after two years together in September 2020 after months of speculation. Becca opened up more about their uncoupling in January 2021 and noted their different core beliefs began to raise questions about their future together.

“I was like…what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” the Minnesota native explained during an interview with Insider. “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

The former Bachelorette added, “I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not.”

Alex Has a Cool Job

The San Diego resident works as a yoga instructor and seems extremely passionate about her profession.

“My Space. We all need one,” she captioned photos of herself on a yoga mat. “A space filled with love, unity, compassion, non-judgment. Be in that space. Share that space with others. A space that can you can return to in your brightest of days and darkest of hours. Where you can settle into your truest level of existence. And just be. And ‘accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.’”

She’s Picked Up Some of Garrett’s Hobbies

The Bachelor Nation star gushed over Alex hunting and fishing for the first time during a trip to Nevada in December 2020. “The best part about fishing was she was able to stay warm in my neoprene waders and experience casting and the anticipation of her first strike. The unfortunate part is that we didn’t catch a fish,” the reality contestant wrote on Instagram and posted photos of their trip.

They Love to Travel

“I love spontaneous trips,” Garrett captioned a selfie of himself snuggling with Alex during a vacation to Big Bear. “There isn’t much thought that goes into them other than common sense and figuring it out along the way.”

It looks like Garrett has moved on for good!