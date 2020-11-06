Couple goals, indeed. Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin revealed she is envious of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss‘ “partnership” after the demise of her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen.

It all started when Becca’s cohost Rachel Lindsay praised the newly engaged couple on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “If you’re listening to this you also should be watching this because they are glowing, they look so happy, these are two gorgeous, beautiful people,” the 35-year-old gushed on the Friday, November 6 episode. “It’s slightly annoying, right Becca? Like look at them.”

“I’m low-key a little bit jealous, I miss having that partnership, but I’m so incredibly happy for you guys,” Becca, 30, admitted in response.

The season 14 leading lady went on to give the season 16 couple some advice about their relationship going forward. “It gets so much better once the cameras are out and it can just be real life, you two, truly getting to know each other in your daily lives,” Becca explained. “That’s a thousand times more meaningful. Enjoy these days, enjoy being able to call each other your fiancé and just truly soak it in because it goes by so quickly.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

On the Thursday, November 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Dale, 32, got down on one knee and proposed to Clare, 39, after just 3 episodes. Life & Style exclusively revealed the reality TV couple got engaged in early August.

As for Becca, the Bachelor alum and her fiancé, 31, split in September after months of fan speculation about the state of their relationship. The Bachelor Nation flames were barely seen together during the summer and the Minnesota native stopped wearing the diamond ring Garrett proposed to her with on social media.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” Becca confirmed their breakup on Instagram after two years of engagement. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Becca and Garrett’s relationship had been tense since early June following the California native’s controversial statements about law enforcement amid nationwide protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in police custody. The former couple got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018.