For the sake of love … and money! Many fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette go on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, but do the contestants get paid for their time in Mexico? Keep reading to find out!

The short answer is: Yes, BIP stars do make money for coming to the beach in Mexico. However, the amount widely varies based on a few factors.

Most contestants are offered a rate per day, Reality Steve previously reported, meaning every day they survive on the beach and make love connections, the higher their paycheck rises. This also could deter contestants from self-eliminating because they would be losing out on more cash.

That being said, popular show alum could possibly negotiate a flat rate to guarantee a larger lump sum just by showing up.

Former Bachelorette contestants Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert got into the nitty gritty of their contracts during an episode of Jason’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in May 2021.

Dean previously competed for Rachel Lindsay’s heart on The Bachelorette and then joined the season 4 cast of BIP in 2017. During his first run on the spinoff, the contestant came under fire by viewers because he was involved in a dramatic love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman.

When he had the opportunity to join BIP’s season 6 cast, the Colorado native said his contract detailed that he would make $600 per day while he was there. He self-eliminated during week 3 but returned during week 5 to win over girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes. They left the beach together shortly after and are still dating.

BIP historically films for about three weeks, meaning Dean still likely made a few thousand dollars from his short stint.

Although Jason never appeared on Paradise because he started dating now-fiancé Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Buffalo native revealed he negotiated a $5,000 guarantee in case he got eliminated during the first rose ceremony.

Basically, the amount of money contestants are able to negotiate has a lot to do with their popularity among fans. Fans were shocked when it was announced that season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin would appear during season 7 of Paradise. She is the first Bachelor Nation star to join the spinoff after being the lead of their own season, so it’s safe to say she probably received a hefty amount of money compared to other contestants.

That being said, Demi Burnett, who is also a contestant on season 7, was also likely to have some negotiating power. This will not only be her second go-around in Paradise, but the former Bachelor contestant is known for stirring up a little drama.

As you can see, appearing on BIP isn’t always for the pursuit of love.