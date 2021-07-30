Are they or aren’t they? Bachelorette contestant Thomas Jacobs shut down speculation he and Bachelor Nation star Becca Kufrin have been hanging out following Bachelor in Paradise season 7 filming.

“Alright, welcome to my living room,” the 28-year-old said via an Instagram Story video as he walked fans through the space and showed off his furnishings. “There you have it, a glimpse inside of what it looks like.” Initially, followers were intrigued by decor items in both his and Becca’s homes that appeared to be identical — but the California native later told a Bachelor Nation fan Instagram account that the pair just have “similar taste.”

In late June, Reality Steve reported that — spoiler alert! — Becca, 31, and Thomas strike up a red-hot romance in Mexico during season 7. However, their spark is ultimately short-lived and she breaks up with him before fantasy suites.

Prior to his stint on Bachelor in Paradise, the real estate agent competed for Katie Thurston‘s heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette. After gaining a reputation as the season’s “villain” due to his clashes with other men at the resort, he was eliminated during week 4.

While nixing him from the competition, the 30-year-old leading lady told Thomas that his “Bachelor audition [was] over” and even called him “selfish” and “a liar.”

The bank marketing manager later opened up about sending Thomas home during the June 30 episode of The Bachelorette. “One thing that I wish was shown that was kind of like the nail in the coffin for me was he was kind of mean to Tre [Cooper]. And Tre is like the most kindhearted man, you know?” she explained on the episode. “So once I heard that, I was like, if you can’t handle conversations — I’ve already experienced it first-hand. Like you aren’t able to communicate in a normal, effective way … I don’t have time to waste and so I was like, ‘You gotta go.’”

Shutterstock; ABC

Aside from his conflicts with other contestants, Thomas gave a major red flag during an honesty-themed group date where he revealed he specifically agreed to join the cast in order to boost his “platform.”