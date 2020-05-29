Amicable exes! Danielle Lombard is “really happy” for ex Dean Unglert and his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively tells Life & Style. “They seem great together.”

“I don’t stay too much up-to-date with their lives or what they’re doing, but when they do pop up on Instagram occasionally, they do seem super happy together,” the nail salon owner, 30, divulges while promoting SKATIE Swimwear. “I feel like their relationship works, and it seems really healthy.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Danielle and Dean, 29, dated during season 4 of Paradise. Their relationship was extremely tumultuous because the podcast host fell into a love triangle with the California native and Kristina Schulman. The awkwardness eventually led the Russian babe to quit. Although their chemistry was hot, Dean and Danielle split the following week.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The contestant from Nick Viall’s season confesses she’s not one to keep “in contact” with her exes but had an encounter with Dean last summer. “I think there was a moment in time before he went back on Bachelor in Paradise this past season — when he met Caelynn — when we had exchanged a couple of conversations,” she recalls. “I haven’t continued a conversation with him since then. I feel like now he’s in a happy relationship, and it seems to be going well. I just don’t feel a need to maintain a relationship with him.”

The Colorado stud rolled into season 6 of Paradise during week 2 and struck up a quick romance with Caelynn, 24. He quit the following week because he didn’t think he would be able to continue their relationship outside of the show. However, he surprisingly returned during week 5 and asked if the former Miss North Carolina would leave with him in his van. She said yes, dumped Connor Saeli and they drove off into the sunset.

Although Danielle confesses she “wouldn’t be surprised” if Dean and Caelynn got engaged, that still could be a ways off. The contestant from Rachel Lindsay’s season exclusively told Life & Style in December he and the beauty queen are “still building trust” and “taking [their] time.”

Only time will tell what’s next for the Bachelor Nation couple!

Reporting by Diana Cooper