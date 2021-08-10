Let the drama begin! Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premieres on August 16, 2021, and the spoilers prove it will be truly wild. If you can’t wait to see the engagements, splits and drama, keep reading for what’s to come.

Caution: BIP season 7 spoilers are below!

Why is Demi Burnett on Paradise?

“What? Y’all that I was going to behave this summer? #BachelorInParadise,” Demi Burnett tweeted after she was the focal point of a trailer released on August 9.

The former contestant from Colton Underwood’s season previously got engaged to ex-fiancé Kristian Haggerty during season 6, making them the first same-sex couple featured on the franchise. They broke up a few months later.

Although Demi was not announced in the original cast list, it appears she shows up relatively early in the season. According to Reality Steve, the Texas native is involved in a love triangle with Kenny Braasch (Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season) and Mari Pepin (Matt James’ season).

Who Gets Engaged on BIP?

There are three couples who get engaged, Reality Steve reported. “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile pops the question to Serena Pitt (Matt’s season) during the finale.

It’s unclear why Demi and Kenny’s flirtation eventually fizzles out, but the boy band manager reportedly gets engaged to Mari at the end. Riley Christian (Clare/Tayshia’s season) also gets down on one knee and proposes to Maurissa Gunn (Peter Weber’s season).

Who Are Other Couples on Paradise?

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin shocked fans when she was announced as a cast member, considering she’s the first lead to join BIP after their season. She apparently strikes up a romance with Thomas Jacobs, who was considered a “villain” during Katie Thurston’s season. Although Becca can be seen gushing over how she “can’t stop smiling” in the trailer, the pair go their separate ways before overnight dates.

Noah Erb (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Abigail Heringer (Matt’s season) have a cute romance on the beach but also break up before overnight dates. It’s unclear where they stand now because they’ve been a bit flirty on social media.

Finally, Brendan Morais (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Pieper James (Matt’s season) reportedly leave the beach early as a couple. The Bachelor Nation duo came under fire when it gets brought up that they actually began dating earlier in the summer.

What Happens Between Joe Amabile and Ex Kendall Long on BIP?

Joe and Serena’s love story starts to heat up, but the arrival of the Chicago native’s ex Kendall Long makes things particularly awkward.

Kendall and Joe first met during season 5 of BIP. They dated for over a year and even moved into a Los Angeles apartment together. However, they announced their split in January 2020.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time.

According to Reality Steve, Kendall eventually leaves the beach single after a brief relationship with Ivan Hall (Clare/Tayshia’s season).