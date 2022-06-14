She’s in a bikini state of mind! Andi Dorfman is no longer living The Bachelorette life, but she’s still killing it on social media — especially while wearing some seriously stylish bikinis. The former ABC personality can’t stop showing off her toned body, and fans love to see picture of Andi from her luxurious vacations.

“I have definitely become a beach girl,” the former lawyer told Us Weekly in January 2021. “I make a concerted effort to go watch the sunset a few days a week, have a glass of wine, and take a moment to feel fortunate and grateful for the view and for my life.”

Other than hanging on the sand with her man — Andi got engaged to Blaine Hart in March 2022 — the Single State of Mind author has become quite the runner.

“I’d say I [go] about five days a week, even if it’s just for 30 minutes to get out of the house,” she told Us Weekly during the same interview. “It is my main source of exercise. I almost feel off balanced and more tired if I don’t go for a run.”

We guess she has running to thank for those envy-worthy abs! However, Andi told Life & Style exclusively in May 2020 that she’s dealt with body-shaming comments from social media critics throughout her time in the spotlight.

“At times, I feel like no matter what I look like, there will be body-shamers,” she shared at the time. “I was training for the NYC Marathon and was really lean and people would tell me I looked too skinny and sick and that I should go eat a cheeseburger. Those words hurt, I’m not going to lie.”

Andi told Life & Style that she has learned to just “ignore” the comments. She added, “My body looked a certain way because I was training to run 26.2 miles. Clearly, I was eating. I wouldn’t have physically been able to run had I not been.”

One thing’s for sure: when she posts those bikini pictures we know and love, they’re all natural!

“When I post pictures of my body, I don’t Photoshop,” the two-time author explained. “I have strong opinions against doing that. You’re never going to see me in person and be like, ‘Woah! She looks totally different than on her social media.’”

Scroll through our gallery to see Andi’s best bikini moments over the years.