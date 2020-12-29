Gorgeous then and now! Andi Dorfman transformed from season 10’s Bachelorette to a marathon runner within a few short years.

In her journey to become an athlete, the Andorfins founder naturally shed a few pounds and toned her physique through her rigorous running routine. Although she’s in the best shape of her life, the Bachelor Nation babe has been met with rude comments about her trim figure. She previously told Life & Style it can be “tough” dealing with internet trolls criticizing her appearance.

“At times, I feel like no matter what I look like, there will be body-shamers,” the former assistant district attorney said in May 2020. “I was training for the NYC Marathon and was really lean and people would tell me I looked too skinny and sick and that I should go eat a cheeseburger … Those words hurt, I’m not going to lie.”

The Georgia native said she simply tries to “ignore” mean comments as much as possible. “My body looked a certain way because I was training to run 26.2 miles,” she added. “Clearly, I was eating. I wouldn’t have physically been able to run had I not been.”

All in all, she’s “proud” of the photos she shares online, which she does not alter. “When I post pictures of my body, I don’t Photoshop. I have strong opinions against doing that,” the Single State of Mind author said. “You’re never going to see me in person and be like, ‘Woah! She looks totally different than on her social media.’”

Andi first came into the public eye as a contestant during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. She made it to the top three contestants but eliminated herself following their overnight date. She went on the become the leading lady on The Bachelorette in 2014, where she got engaged to Josh Murray. Their relationship didn’t last long, but it led Andi to write her first book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After.

These days, she’s inspiring her followers with Andorfins, an online community to connect runners who share her passion. After living in New York City for five years, she relocated to Los Angeles in June 2020. The starlet even seemingly has a new man in her life. In December 2020, she posted a bikini-clad photo while vacationing in Mexico that included the legs of a mystery dude, but she deleted it shortly after.

Needless to say, Andi is fully focused on the future! Keep scrolling to see her transformation through the years.