Now that Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman has made her new relationship with her mystery man Instagram official, we’re taking a look back at her dating history since coming onto the Bachelor Nation scene in 2014.

The former lawyer, 33, began her reality TV journey as a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor, competing for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart in 2014. Andi called it quits with Juan Pablo, 39, after their Fantasy Suite date — and opened up about the situation during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever.

“I’ll never tell exactly what happened,” she told host Chris Harrison about their split. “I’ll say this: I feel like that time was not utilized to get to know me. And having done the Fantasy Suites myself, that’s such a good time to get to know somebody, and it was pretty clear that was not of interest.”

Andi was tapped to star on The Bachelorette that same year and appeared on season 10 of the hit dating competition series. During her time as the leading lady, she met contestant Nick Viall — and the pair connected immediately.

“I liked Nick a lot the very [first night] — like he was well-deserving of that first-impression rose. You have to understand, Nick was not the Nick [he is ] now,” the Atlanta native previously told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast. “Like, he was dorky, he was like, a Salesforce guy, he did not know how hot he was.”

Nick, 40, ended up snagging the runner-up spot on Andi’s season and the pair remain friends to this day.

The former district attorney got engaged to Josh Murray during the finale of her Bachelorette season, but they split after just nine months together. In her 2016 memoir, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, Andi claimed her ex, 36, “often behaved like an emotional abuser” and was very controlling.

“I started to change,” she said of being in the relationship during an appearance on ABC News’ Nightline. “I think I blame myself for not standing up for my independence. But [there were] little things, like not being able to see my friends as often or feeling like my whereabouts were kind of always in question. I had never felt worse about myself.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Andi’s relationship history since her Bachelor Nation debut!