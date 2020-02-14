Andi Dorfman Reveals If She’d Want to Be the Bachelorette Again: ‘It’s a One-Shot Thing’
Will she or won’t she? Being the Bachelorette is “a one-shot thing,” former leading lady Andi Dorfman exclusively confesses to Life & Style. “You either do [it] and it works out for you, or you move on from it,” she adds. The season 10 star has been popping up as more fans hypothesize a good throwback Bachelor Nation babe to take the reins of season 16.
“Dating outside the Bachelor world is a little more difficult, but you have a little more variety of people,” the 33-year-old adds ahead of running the New York City Half-Marathon on March 15 with other notable celebs, including racecar driver Ryan Briscoe and his wife, Nicole Briscoe. “In other words … they have jobs. They actually have jobs, and they’re ready to be in relationships.”
Andi’s season first aired in 2014 while she was working as a lawyer in Atlanta. Her final three contestants came down to Josh Murray, Nick Viall and Chris Soules. The Georgia native and Josh were engaged for seven months before calling things off. Their relationship sounded extremely rocky, but Andi proceeded to book about it, which became a New York Times bestseller. So, karma? Nick and Chris both went on the become leading men of their own seasons.
Fans aren’t the only ones keeping their fingers crossed for Andi. Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti exclusively told Life & Style that the author is one of her top picks. “She’s witty, whip-smart, stunning and won’t put up with crap,” she said while promoting her partnership with . “People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead.”
It may all be rumblings now, but Chris Harrison exclusively confirmed to Life & Style that Andi and any previous lead would be “viable candidates.” The decision is “still up in the air,” but there are many options “worth discussing,” the show host added while dishing about his partnership with . “We are big believers in there is no terrible idea, unless someone’s obviously married or in a relationship.”
We think Andi would make a fab leading lady (again)! In the meantime, she’s just focused on training for the NYC Half-Marathon. “I run a lot especially with the marathon,” she tells Life & Style about prepping for the big day. “People get to see the documentation of the hard work. It is a lot of work and something that I’m proud of … the results show a little bit. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my life. Considering I’m 32 years old, that’s a good feeling to have come from the hard work with the training.”
You’re killing it, girl!