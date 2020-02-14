Will she or won’t she? Being the Bachelorette is “a one-shot thing,” former leading lady Andi Dorfman exclusively confesses to Life & Style. “You either do [it] and it works out for you, or you move on from it,” she adds. The season 10 star has been popping up as more fans hypothesize a good throwback Bachelor Nation babe to take the reins of season 16.

“Dating outside the Bachelor world is a little more difficult, but you have a little more variety of people,” the 33-year-old adds ahead of running the New York City Half-Marathon on March 15 with other notable celebs, including racecar driver Ryan Briscoe and his wife, Nicole Briscoe. “In other words … they have jobs. They actually have jobs, and they’re ready to be in relationships.”