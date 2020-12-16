It’s cuffing season! Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman seemingly went Instagram official with a new mystery man on Wednesday, December 16, while vacationing in Mexico.

“No filters allowed in Cabo,” the season 10 star, 33, captioned a gorgeous photo with a hush emoji. Andi could be seen sitting between a man’s legs on the edge of a beach chair while wearing a purple bikini and backward hat that read, “Out of Office.” She did not tag her mystery stud, whom she took the bikini-clad trip with.

Courtesy Andi Dorfman/Instagram

The Bachelor Nation babe relocated to Santa Monica, California, in June after living in New York City for five years, and it looks like she’s all in on starting this new chapter.

The last public relationship Andi had was with her former fiancé, Josh Murray, whom she got engaged to during her Bachelorette finale. The pair split in 2015 after nine months together, and their tumultuous relationship inspired the Andorfins founder to write her first book in 2016, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After.

In her memoir, Andi said her ex was extremely controlling and “often behaved like an emotional abuser” during their time together. The Atlanta native has since reflected on their romance and uncoupling.

“I started to change,” she said during an appearance on ABC News’ Nightline. “I think I blame myself for not standing up for my independence. But [there were] little things, like not being able to see my friends as often or feeling like my whereabouts were kind of always in question. I had never felt worse about myself.”

She noted their public split was extremely hard to deal with. “I literally slept until noon every day at which point I would watch TV,” Andi recalled. “I’d loaf around [in] yoga pants and [a] smelly t-shirt. I’d drink wine. I was just a loser, in a sense.”

Andi began her new life in the Big Apple shortly after. She reflected on her experience via Instagram amid her big move out west. “NYC, I love you. I will forever be indebted to you and your magical city. You gave me shelter from my own storm. You breathed life back into me,” she gushed. “You were the setting for so many incredible milestones. My rock, my roll, my place of reinvention. ⁣An incredible chapter of my life. Now, I turn the page and know … that the rest is still unwritten.”

It looks like Andi is excited for what the future holds!