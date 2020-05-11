CAULIPOWER

Keeping it real. Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman got honest about how “tough” it can be to deal with internet trolls who critique her physical appearance. “At times, I feel like no matter what I look like, there will be body-shamers,” the Single State of Mind author, 33, tells Life & Style exclusively when asked how she handles online hate.

“I was training for the NYC Marathon and was really lean and people would tell me I looked too skinny and sick and that I should go eat a cheeseburger,” Andi shares. “Those words hurt, I’m not going to lie.”

The TV personality has clapped back at fans in the past for their cruel comments but advises that it’s best to just “ignore them” as much as possible. “My body looked a certain way because I was training to run 26.2 miles,” she explains. “Clearly, I was eating. I wouldn’t have physically been able to run had I not been.”

Despite the negativity, Andi is “proud” of the photos she shares — and always keeps it authentic. “When I post pictures of my body, I don’t Photoshop,” the brunette beauty says. “I have strong opinions against doing that. You’re never going to see me in person and be like, ‘Woah! She looks totally different than on her social media.’”

Courtesy of Andi Dorfman / Instagram

Although the NYC Marathon got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Andi still achieved the goal she set for herself. “When the time came, I decided to still do it — even if that meant doing it alone,” the Atlanta native wrote on Instagram on March 16. “And in doing so, I was reminded that these are the types of things in life that make you realize it isn’t about the medal or the glory, it’s about the grit and the grind; perseverance in times of adversity. Determination despite knowing no one is watching.”

The season 10 leading lady has worked hard to make health and fitness a top priority. She not only launched her own athleisure line but created an online community (dubbed “Andorfins”) to connect with runners who share her passion. While she’s had to adjust her workout routine and running schedule quite a bit in quarantine, she’s doing what she can to stay motivated — and is even tackling some new projects!

On May 1, Andi kicked off CAULIPOWER’S new weekly interactive content series “CAULIPOWER N’ CHILL” on CAULIPOWER’S Instagram Live, in which a different celeb hosts a 15-minute pizza making class each week.

“Before quarantine, I tried to learn how to cook and bake a little better but both turned out to be pretty disastrous as you can tell from my Instagram,” she laughs. “So now I’m back to cooking simple.”

Like we said, she’s always keeping it 100 percent!

Reporting by Diana Cooper