Wait … is former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman dating season 16 alum Bennett Jordan? The reality starlet was spotted with a mystery man during a vacation in Mexico — but she denied that said mystery man was Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ controversial contestant.

It all started on Wednesday, December 16, when the 33-year-old shared a photo of herself sitting between a man’s legs on the edge of a beach chair while wearing a purple bikini backward hat that read, “Out of Office.” The season 10 alum didn’t tag the person she was with — and even deleted the image hours later. “No filters allowed in Cabo,” Andi captioned the original picture.

Courtesy Andi Dorfman/Instagram

Later, the Atlanta native shared a second snapshot of herself lounging on a chair. “Afternoon [tea] anyone? Or shall we stick to margaritas?“ she captioned the photo — in which some eagle eyed fans noticed the same man’s leg in the reflection behind her. “Did Kaitlyn [Bristowe] call you about Bennett?!,” one user asked in the comments section, to which Andi replied, “Who?”

Despite the fact that the Bachelor Nation babe isn’t building a connection with the wealth management consultant, 36, Andi is making relationship moves. As for her previous relationship, the former district attorney split from fiancé Josh Murray in 2015 after nine months together. The pair met during her season of The Bachelorette and got engaged during the finale episode.

Her tumultuous relationship with the former baseball player, 36, was difficult. Andi revealed in her 2016 memoir, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, that her ex “often behaved like an emotional abuser” and was extremely controlling.

She further opened up about how their engagement affected her during an appearance on ABC News’ Nightline. “I started to change,” she said of being in the relationship. “I think I blame myself for not standing up for my independence. But [there were] little things, like not being able to see my friends as often or feeling like my whereabouts were kind of always in question. I had never felt worse about myself.”

After their split, she moved to New York City, where she lived for five years. In June, Andi relocated to Santa Monica, California — so it seems she is all about new beginnings in both life and love.