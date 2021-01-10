Dedicated to wellness! Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman is all about staying fit and eating right — but how does she do it? The Bachelor Nation star opened up about her daily routine, including her workouts and diet habits, to Us Weekly.

“I’d say I [go for a run] about five days a week, even if it’s just for 30 minutes to get out of the house. It is my main source of exercise,” the 33-year-old explained to the outlet in a January 2021 interview. “I almost feel off-balanced and more tired if I don’t go for a run.”

However, she does like to switch up her activities to keep things fresh. “I used to play tennis growing up and then didn’t play for a good 10 years,” the Georgia native revealed. However, since her move to Los Angeles in June 2020, “I’ve picked up the sport again and I absolutely love it.”

When it comes to her meals, Andi keeps it conventional and nutrient-rich. “I have a pretty healthy diet that I try and base off of how long and often I am running that day or week,” the former assistant district attorney noted. “I eat to fuel my body — not to change it.”

In May 2020, the former Bachelor contestant spoke exclusively with Life & Style about the hate she has received online about her body. “At times, I feel like no matter what I look like, there will be body-shamers,” she said. “I was training for the NYC Marathon and was really lean and people would tell me I looked too skinny and sick and that I should go eat a cheeseburger … Those words hurt, I’m not going to lie.”

The starlet added that she simply tries to “ignore” trolls and rude commenters as much as she can. “My body looked a certain way because I was training to run 26.2 miles,” Andi said at the time. “Clearly, I was eating. I wouldn’t have physically been able to run had I not been.”

Courtesy Andi Dorfman/Instagram

When she’s not hitting the gym, the West Coast transplant — who moved from New York City — has taken to finding peace near the ocean. “I have definitely become a beach girl,” Andi gushed to Us Weekly. “I make a concerted effort to go watch the sunset a few days a week, have a glass of wine, and take a moment to feel fortunate and grateful for the view and for my life.”