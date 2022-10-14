Third time’s the charm! Clare Crawley has received some major engagement rings throughout her time as a member of Bachelor Nation — and even after.

Life & Style confirmed that the former Bachelorette got engaged to Ryan Dawkins during a trip to Las Vegas in October 2022. The Mascots Sports CEO got down on one knee with a sparkler. While the reality star has kept their relationship out of the public eye, Clare did give fans a look at the ring on social media.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” she captioned her post. “The easiest YES of my life.”

Prior to her relationship with Ryan, the ABC alum was briefly engaged to Dale Moss, whom she met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. The former flames famously dated for only two weeks before he proposed, cutting the season short. Tayshia Adams was eventually brought in as the new Bachelorette while Clare and Dale had their happy ending. However, their engagement didn’t last as the duo split in January 2021.

“I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Dale shared via Instagram at the time. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together.”

Clare and Dale eventually reconciled later that same year before calling it quits one final time in September 2021.

Before her stint as the Bachelorette, Clare was actually engaged following the Bachelor Winter Games special, which aired in 2018. She and Benoît Beauséjour-Savard found love on the show, but were only engaged for one month before news of their breakup went public in April of that year.

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

From the look of it, Clare has finally found her Prince Charming! Scroll through the gallery to compare her three engagement rings.