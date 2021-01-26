Still rocking the bling? Clare Crawley was photographed wearing a diamond ring on ~that~ finger on Monday, January 25, following her split from fiancé Dale Moss. Is the former Bachelorette still wearing her engagement ring? Keep reading for details!

The former leading lady, 39, was spotted in her hometown of Sacramento walking with a friend and still had sparkler perched on her ring finger, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

However, it appears to be her personal promise and not her former engagement ring. At 5-carats, Clare received the largest diamond ever given in franchise history from Dale, 32, so there is no mistaking the impressive rock. It’s possible she’s already returned the Neil Lane sparkler to the reality franchise following her split from the former football player after five months together.

ABC

While it’s unclear exactly how long a couple needs to stay together to keep their magnificent ring, show host Chris Harrison confirmed the diamond gets returned after a quickie breakup.

“There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway. But after months … it goes back,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

Author Amy Kaufman shared the same sentiment in her book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure. “If you make it to the end of The Bachelor and decide to get married within the two years following the show, the producers own the exclusive rights to your wedding. As for the ring given to you by Neil Lane? You don’t own it — and therefore can’t sell it — for two years,” she claimed.

As for Clare’s sparkly ring, it appears to be the promise ring she purchased for herself. In October, she shared the special story behind the piece of jewelry, which features five flat diamonds.

Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

“The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” the hairstylist explained via Instagram at the time. “In the past, I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” she explained. “This is my promise to myself. To make sure I always had enough self-love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally. And that is something no man could take away from me.”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news of Clare and Dale’s engagement in August after the Bachelor Nation babe “[fell] in love” with the South Dakota native just 12 days into filming.

The athlete was the first to publicly confirm their split on January 19 following days of speculation. Clare admitted she was “crushed” by their uncoupling in her own Instagram post days later. A separate insider told Life & Style the reality duo struggled with “trust issues” and their “long-distance” relationship before breaking up.

It looks like Clare is staying true to herself during this difficult time!