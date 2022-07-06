Then and now! Many celebrities, including Ayesha Curry, Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley and Adrienne Bailon, talked about getting their breast implants removed for various reasons.

Bachelor Nation star Clare underwent the intensive surgery in 2021 to try to “heal” from Breast Implant Illness (BII). The exact cause of the condition is not known and isn’t yet recognized as an official medical diagnosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. BII is a “collection of symptoms,” including but not limited to fatigue, joint pain and brain fog, that may be related to breast implants.

“I did it, you guys!! One foot in front of the other. Trusting my gut. And scared to death. I did it,” the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant gushed via her Instagram Stories in July 2021 post-surgery. “I want to cry [about] how amazing I feel. … This has been life-changing.”

The reality starlet thanked her medical team and fans who “lifted her up” for the “boost” she needed in “moments of doubt”

“Our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy,” the hairstylist wrote. “We are perfectly made just the way we are!”

Clare reflected on her surgery and how “a lot can change in a year” via Instagram in May.

“I was soooo sick. Feeling broken down. Alone. Defeated,” she recalled of how she felt before removing her implants. “But little did I know I was a month out from beginning one of the greatest journeys of my life … back to self. Making the empowering choice to remove my implants has been a 50/50 physical and mental process that words can’t describe. And the truth is, it hasn’t been smooth or easy.”

The Sacramento native continued, “Taking that leap towards honoring my body + soul, allowed so much to fall away and truly heal. It really is more beautiful than I ever could have imagined!”

Not all stars undergo explant surgery to improve their health. Sometimes, it’s solely for comfort and their appearance, like Chrissy Teigen removing her implants in 2020.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” the Cravings author revealed in an Instagram post at the time. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

Keep scrolling to see before-and-after photos of celebrities who had their breast implants removed!