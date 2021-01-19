Always candid! Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann has morphed into a stunning woman right before our eyes since first appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta as a preteen with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Fans of the Bravolebrity frequently accuse her of having plastic surgery, and she doesn’t keep people guessing when it comes to her stunning transformation. Brielle’s not shy when it comes to owning up to what she has and hasn’t done to alter her appearance.

Courtesy Brielle Biermann/Instagram

While the influencer has previously denied going under the knife for everything from a nose job to butt implants, she has been open about getting lip injections.

The reality babe first started getting her lips done in 2016, when she was 19. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim told Andy Cohen about her eldest daughter. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’”

Brielle got her filler dissolved in 2020 before starting over with injections. She explained to ET in October that she had “too many chefs in the kitchen” and started going to multiple doctors, which resulted in her lips losing “shape” and getting overfilled.

The fashionista is definitely feeling a simpler look these days. “The natural vibe is just way better,” she admitted on her Instagram Story while watching the Don’t Be Tardy premiere on October 13. She noted she’s much happier with her smaller lips, new brown hair and is considering retiring her fake eyelashes.

That’s not to say she’s concerned with what other people think. In 2016, she sent a very clear message to her “fans” who disapproved of her lip fillers. “To those who think I’ve ‘ruined’ my face. I love it keep it comin’,” she captioned a photo of herself giving the finger to the camera.

Her pout isn’t the only topic of conversation. Brielle was accused of augmenting her booty on The Real in 2017. She quickly clapped back at host Adrienne Bailon via Snapchat, writing, “‘Oh my God! I’ve had the same ass my whole life! Like, really?”

Snapchat

She continued, “I’m almost 20!!! even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done myself [without] my mom’s permission! This ass is all real.”

Kim has also jumped to her daughter’s defense, telling TMZ that her big booty comes from spending hours at the gym. “I get irritated when they come for Brielle,” she later told People. “I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle’s has not had a nose job.”

And Brielle made sure to deny it, too. “My favorite thing is when people accuse me of having my nose done when I indeed have never. I was just blessed with this perfect nose and all these hoes are mad about it,” the starlet wrote on Twitter in April 2020. As for her ample cleavage, she previously credited using a “really good bra.”

There you have it, folks. Brielle’s full transformation, according to the reality babe. For a visual guide to her transformation, check out the gallery below!