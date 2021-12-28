Looking good! Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann shared her weight loss secrets after flaunting her fit figure in a string bikini while vacationing in the Bahamas.

“Everyone’s asking how I lost weight!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 24, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 27, shortly after sharing a slew of swimsuit-clad pictures from her beach getaway in Nassau. The reality star rocked a strapless, thong two-piece suit from her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Salty K Swim collection.

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

While Brielle noted she “lost weight” after undergoing her double jaw surgery in August, she also credited using Modere Lean Body System, which is a three-piece collection of capsules and supplements.

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

“I lost my initial extra pounds using Modere and still take it now, which is why I think I haven’t put much weight back on since being able to eat again,” added the KAB Cosmetics founder.

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

The Bravolebrity previously explained her jaw surgery “was not for aesthetics” but for her “quality of life” via Instagram in September. She hoped the procedure would “correct” a TMJ disorder, which is defined as pain in the temporomandibular joint in the jaw, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Brielle also had a 9-millimeter “overjet overbite,” meaning she had both a horizontal and a vertical misalignment between her upper and lower teeth, explained Colgate’s website.

“I sucked my thumb [until] I was 9ish, which made the roof of my mouth super narrow, and my excessive overbite [caused] my teeth to have no contact whatsoever,” the influencer said at the time. “Have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? … Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y’all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well.”

That being said, Brielle is always candid when it comes to questions about her appearance. In August, she fired back at haters after sharing a photo of herself with a more natural look.

“Took my weave out … No lip injections and no [acrylic] nails lol who am I?” she captioned a selfie captured in her car while out and about in Florida in August.

When she began receiving shady comments, Brielle quickly shut down the negativity.

“All my friends (except Dani) have fake nails, fake hair, fake etc. Who cares? It’s our lives. It doesn’t affect y’all AT ALL!” she wrote. “But kindly … go f–k yourselves (haters) because I haven’t even touched my face besides a lil Botox for TMJ and lip fillers … WHICH ARE ALL GONE NOW!”

Brielle added, “When is the stigma of putting people down for bettering themselves gonna end? If you could … Would you not?”