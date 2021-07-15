Ariana Biermann Is All About Balance When It Comes to Her Diet — See What the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Alum Eats!

Indulging and eating clean — it can be done! Ariana Biermann is proof of that. The former Don’t Be Tardy star is open about her incredible 50-pound weight loss, and she’s more than happy to flaunt all of the different foods she eats while maintaining her trim figure.

However, the Bravo alum doesn’t always get positive reactions when she shares her journey online. In July 2021, Ariana slammed fans and followers who had been speculating that she has an eating disorder following her impressive weight loss.

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight,” the influencer explained via her Instagram Stories. “I was 167 [pounds] my sophomore year. 145ish [pounds] my junior, started really working out, eating healthy, etc. [in] January of 2020. I am now 118 [pounds] over a year and a half later. I was 125 [pounds] last summer. Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

The starlet has previously opened up about body-shaming and receiving hate for being heavier — however, she still made it a point to explain how she was able to drop the weight and find her confidence.

She added in subsequent posts on her Instagram Stories, “I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight, but I can’t. That’s not what I did. I ran [three to five] miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90-degree weather. I went to the gym and worked out. I went into a caloric deficit. I did intermittent fasting. I counted my calories. I ate healthy. I stopped snacking. I didn’t drink soda anymore. … So, it is a process. It takes time. But believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s—t!”

“It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter added. “I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

