Twinning! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Ariana Biermann showed off their incredible physiques in matching leopard print bikinis on Thursday, July 1.

“Angels are often disguised as daughters,” the 43-year-old captioned a sexy set of three photos of herself and her daughter, 19, posing on the beach while holding hands. The Bravo star turned to the side to show off her ~assets~ in the second shot, while they both faced away from the camera to run into the ocean in the final image. “My angel,” Ariana commented on her mom’s sweet post.

While the Don’t Be Tardy teen appears to be very confident in her body, she had to do some work on herself before overcoming her insecurities. In March, Ariana opened up about dealing with body-shaming, both before and after losing weight.

“As somebody who has been both sides of this, I want to start off by saying it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” she explained in an Instagram video. “I was called fat on social media growing up my whole life … as well as in school. I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted [and] who I was and that was just unacceptable.”

She added of her fitness journey, “I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get to where the hell I am today and be the skinny legend bad bitch that I am. Was I bad bitch before? Hell yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts.”

However, the reality star was unhappy with the reception she got when sharing her progress. “I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting … you’re sick,” Ariana wrote at the time. “None of them were the case, but it made me realize no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed, and it sucks, it’s disgusting — but you’re perfect!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Ariana and Kim rocking matching leopard print bikinis!