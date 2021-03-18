Growing up in the spotlight isn’t easy, just ask Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Ariana Biermann. The 19-year-old took to TikTok to reflect on her experiences with body-shaming before and after her weight loss. “As somebody who has been both sides of this, I want to start off by saying it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said in a video on Wednesday, March 17.

“I was called fat on social media growing up my whole life … as well as in school,” Ariana continued. “I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted [and] who I was and that was just unacceptable.”

After years of bullying, the Bravo personality, who was first introduced to audiences on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, made the decision to embark on a fitness journey. “I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get to where the hell I am today and be the skinny legend bad bitch that I am,” Ariana explained. “Was I bad bitch before? Hell yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts.”

After losing weight, the influencer decided to share her results on social media. However, the reception from her followers wasn’t what she expected. “I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting … you’re sick,” Ariana recalled. “None of them were the case, but it made me realize no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed, and it sucks, it’s disgusting — but you’re perfect!”

Thankfully, the response to Ariana’s post has been mostly positive. “This is amazing. 100 percent true,” one user commented. “What matters is that you’re HEALTHY and HAPPY, boo. And you’re glowing,” added another. “The fact that she explained this so well, it doesn’t matter what side you’re on, as long as you’re happy,” a third person chimed in.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.