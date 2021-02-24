She Got It From Her Mama! ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Brielle Biermann’s Hottest Moments

We’ve watched Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Brielle Biermann grow from a spunky little girl to a stunning young woman over the years via reality TV — and now that the Real Housewives of Altanta kid is in her 20s, she’s no stranger to showing off in sexy photos.

In fact, Brielle has been a topic of conversation among Bravo fans since she sparked plastic surgery rumors at age 16. However, the young reality star has been open about her journey with lip injections, which her mother approved. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Brielle’s mom previously told Bravo boss Andy Cohen about her daughter’s lip augmentations. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’”

In 2020, the blonde beauty got her filler dissolved before starting over with injections. She told Entertainment Tonight in October that she had “too many chefs in the kitchen” and began seeing multiple doctors. The inconsistency resulted in her lips being overfilled and losing “shape.” It’s clear the influencer’s tastes are constantly evolving. “The natural vibe is just way better,” Brielle admitted via her Instagram Stories the same month.

The KAB Cosmetics cofounder has also sparked nose job rumors — but she is adamant that her face, lip injections aside, is all natural. “My favorite thing is when people accuse me of having my nose done when I indeed have never,” Brielle wrote on Twitter in April 2020. “I was just blessed with this perfect nose and all these hoes are mad about it.”

Even the Don’t Be Tardy star’s mama got annoyed about the rumors. “I get irritated when they come for Brielle,” she previously told People. “I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle’s has not had a nose job.”

Despite her penchant for speaking out against rumors about her body, Brielle is just as self-conscious about her appearance as many women are. “My weight fluctuates a lot so I’m trying really hard to get better at eating right, going to the gym and taking care of myself,” she revealed via Instagram in November 2019. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are! Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Brielle’s hottest moments so far!