Tell ’em, girl. Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann clapped back at trolls who question if she got plastic surgery on her nose on April 30. Unsurprisingly, Kim Zolciak‘s daughter had no problem defending herself over the rumors.

“My favorite thing is when people accuse me of having my nose done when I indeed have never. I was just blessed with this perfect nose and all these hoes are mad about it,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter, adding an angel emoji at the end of her post.

My favorite thing is when people accuse me of having my nose done when i indeed have never i was just blessed with this perfect nose and all these hoes are mad about it 😇 — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 30, 2020

Needless to say, fans and followers took to the replies to support the brunette beauty. “Okkuuurrrt!” one user wrote in the style of Cardi B‘s famous tagline. “Same with your Mom! Y’all have identical noses!” Another supporter came through with some serious tea. “I went to Cambridge [with] you and you’ve always had the same nose,” the follower revealed. “You’re also just growing into a young adult and your face changes as you get older so these mad people need to realize that, too.” Another fan just kept it simple: “You were blessed with being perfect. Period.”

Though the Instagram influencer maintains she hasn’t had any work done on her nose, she’s been more than forthcoming about her lip fillers. “To those who say I look better before lips,” Brielle captioned a side-by-side shot in January 2019. “You’re a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF [sic].”

The Bravo TV babe got her fillers in 2016 at just 19 years old — but her mama was totally on board with the procedure. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim, 41, said on Watch What Happens Live at the time. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’”

That being said, Brielle has always been candid about being self-conscious. In fact, that’s part of why we love her so much. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are! Push yourself,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2019 after showing off her gym gains. “Set a goal and work toward it.”

Seems like we can always look to Brielle for a little dose of reality!