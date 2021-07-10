Setting the record straight. Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana Biermann slammed fans and followers who are speculating that she has an eating disorder after her 50-pound weight loss.

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight,” the 19-year-old explained via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 9. ‘I was 167 [pounds] my sophomore year. 145ish [pounds] my junior, started really working out, eating healthy, etc [in] January of 2020. I am now 118 [pounds] over a year and a half later. I was 125 [pounds] last summer. Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

The blonde beauty — who starred in the Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy alongside her mom and family for eight seasons before its May 2021 cancellation — also told her fans that there aren’t any quick fixes for her to share when it comes to weight loss.

“I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I can’t,” she added in Instagram Story subsequent posts. “That’s not what I did. I ran 3-5 miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90 degree weather. I went to the gym and worked out. I went into a caloric deficit. I did intermittent fasting. I counted my calories. I ate healthy. I stopped snacking. I didn’t drink soda anymore … So it is a process. It takes time. But believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s—t!”

The reality star even got vulnerable by sharing a close-up photo of her face during a previous workout session, during which she could be seen red-faced and sweating. “It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body,” she captioned the image before sharing another in which she was frolicking on a beach. “I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what Ariana said about her impressive weight loss.