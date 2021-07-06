If you’ve been a fan of Kim Zolciak since her early days on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you might not recognize her daughter Ariana Biermann! After all, the teenager has grown up so much since she first appeared on the Bravo series in 2008.

Nowadays, Ariana is an influencer and business owner with Kim and sister Brielle Biermann. The mother-daughter trio launched KAB Cosmetics in 2019 and the company has been steadily growing ever since! In fact, as of June 2021, their products are available in Walmart stores nation-wide.

More personally, Ariana uses her social media platforms to promote body positivity. “As somebody who has been both sides of this, I want to start off by saying it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum began a March 2021 TikTok about her experiences with body-shaming before and after her 30-pound weight loss.

“I was called fat on social media growing up my whole life … as well as in school,” Ariana continued. “I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted [and] who I was and that was just unacceptable.”

After years of bullying, she decided to make a change. “I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get to where the hell I am today and be the skinny legend bad bitch that I am,” Ariana explained. “Was I bad bitch before? Hell yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts.”

Unfortunately, the first photo Ariana shared on social media after her weight loss wasn’t well received. “I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting … you’re sick,” she recalled. “None of them were the case, but it made me realize no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed, and it sucks, it’s disgusting — but you’re perfect!”

In July 2021, Ariana spoke up once again. This time, to slam rumors that she got a tummy tuck and liposuction to lose weight. “NOPE JUST WORKED MY ASS OFF,” she assured during an Instagram Q&A, noting she went from 167 to 118 pounds.

