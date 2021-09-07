Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann documented her double jaw surgery, which she had on August 23, and the before and after photos are dramatic.

The Bravo star, 24, explained the surgery “was not for aesthetics” but for her “quality of life” via Instagram on September 7. She hoped the procedure would “correct” a TMJ disorder, which is defined as pain in the temporomandibular joint in the jaw, according to the Mayo Clinic. Brielle also had a 9-millimeter “overjet overbite.” This means she had both a horizontal and a vertical misalignment between her upper and lower teeth, explained Colgate’s website.

“I sucked my thumb [until] I was 9ish, which made the roof of my mouth super narrow, and my excessive overbite [caused] my teeth to have no contact whatsoever,” Brielle continued. “Have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? … Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y’all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well.”

The California native admitted she was “so scared” and “completely dreading” the surgery in fear of “the worst” possible outcomes.

“Thankfully, with my positive mindset, strong family and friends’ support system … and my incredible doctors, I got through the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!” Brielle added.

Luckily, after just two weeks of recovering, her jaw already felt “more aligned,” and the reality star, who is a self-proclaimed snorer, was able to “breathe way better” at night.

Prior to her surgery, Brielle got braces in November 2020 because it lowered the risk of the surgery “cracking” her back teeth.

“[I] tried my hardest to hide them,” she wrote. “Honestly, who at 24 years old wants to look like they did in middle school again? Not me!” That being said, she was “so thankful” she decided to get braces.

The influencer shared more throwback videos after getting the braces put on last year, which further explained her thought process behind deciding whether or not to share the experience with fans.

“The more I’m looking at myself in this video, the more I’m realizing I could probably, actually hide the braces to the best of my ability,” she said in the video. “I’m contemplating on if I should do a post and let people or know or just see if anybody will figure it out. My lips look bigger which is great … I’m really excited.”

Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of Brielle’s jaw surgery!