After Kim Zolciak and her daughter Ariana Biermann had a twinning moment in matching leopard print bikinis, her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, wasn’t about to be left out! She just posed in the identical two-piece looking smoking hot.

The 24-year-old sizzled in the July 12 photo, where she stood on a pathway next to a sandy beach and gorgeous turquoise waters. She wore the exact same Salty K brand triangle top and tiny bottoms that her 19-year-old sister and 43-year-old mom donned in a July 1 photo.

Brielle appeared to be on her own, as she held on to a beverage in a blue cup, and wore a green V.I.P. wristband. Her long hair was flowing in the breeze, as the Don’t Be Tardy star added gold hoop earrings to give some glam to her swimwear look. Brielle had a patch of white sand on her right knee, as if she’d just done some posing along the beach.

The reality star’s new photo comes after Kim and Ariana had a mother-daughter twinning session on July 3. The two held hands on the beach while wearing identical cheetah print Salty K bikinis. It turned out to be a sweet bonding moment.

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Ariana Biermann/Instagram

“My best friend. My twin. The hardest working woman I know. I love you beyond mom,” Ariana gushed in the caption. Kim returned the affection with the comment, “Love you beyond words shugga!! I’m so proud of you ANA BANANA.” Brielle then chimed in to call the two ladies “Hotties.”

Kim and Ariana then showed how the bikini looked just as sexy running into the surf as it did emerging from the water. They flaunted the swimsuit’s thong backside in a second photo. Both had such perky behinds that they appeared more like sisters or close pals having a day at the beach, rather than a mother and daughter with a 24-year age difference between themselves.

While Brielle missed out on becoming a triplet to her mom and sibling in the photo, she’s making up for it on her latest vacation. In addition to her leopard print bikini, the Bravo star flaunted her killer figure in a July 10 photos modeling a red Salty K string bikini with a thong backside. She posed on the lawn in front of the Atlantis Hotel in the Bahamas, looking incredible.

Brielle hasn’t always been so self-confident in her body. She admitted in a November 2019 Instagram post that she’s self-conscious, just like many other women are. “My weight fluctuates a lot so I’m trying really hard to get better at eating right, going to the gym and taking care of myself,” she revealed. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are! Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it.” Brielle’s obviously achieved her body goals with how amazing she looks in a bikini now!