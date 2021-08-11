Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann fired back at critics after sharing a new photo of herself rocking a more natural look.

“Took my weave out … No lip injections and no [acrylic] nails lol who am I?” the 24-year-old captioned a selfie captured in her car while out and about in Florida on Tuesday, August 10.

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

After receiving shady comments over her Instagram Stories post, Brielle shared a string of messages addressing the naysayers who are always finding a reason to stir up drama.

“All my friends (except Dani) have fake nails, fake hair, fake etc. Who cares? It’s our lives. It doesn’t affect y’all AT ALL!” the Bravo alum began, revealing she deals with criticism either way.

“But kindly … go f–k yourselves (haters) because I haven’t even touched my face besides a lil Botox for TMJ and lip fillers … WHICH ARE ALL GONE NOW!” the Connecticut native continued. “When is the stigma of putting people down for bettering themselves gonna end? If you could … Would you not?”

Brielle also made sure to thank the fans who showed her support after seeing her latest post on social media. “Thank you for the kind comments,” she added. “I’ve read all my DMs, love you guys!”

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

The reality star’s clapback comes shortly after her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, was subject to cruel remarks online over her appearance.

In July, the 19-year-old denied claims she suffered from an eating disorder, telling trolls she was tired of people “acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight.”

“I’m so exhausted by everyone thinking I lost 50 pounds overnight. Please stop,” Ariana wrote in a candid statement shared to her Stories at the time, slamming haters for commenting on the way she looks. “I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today,” she declared. “I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone.”

At the end of the day, Ariana pointed out that she feels confident in her own skin and that’s what matters, concluding, “I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

Like her sister, Brielle appears to be brushing off the criticism and focused on the positive. On August 11, she reposted a sweet photo shared by their mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Really blessed with the best dad in the world. It takes a real man to show up and show out the way he did for me [and] Ariana. (He’s obviously a wonderful father to the littles and an INCREDIBLE husband to my mom also!)” Brielle gushed about Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, 35, in her caption, referencing the couple’s other children, KJ, 10, Kash, 8, Kane, 7, and Kaia, 7. “I lovee youuuu dad! THANK YOU ALWAYS.”