Not even a pandemic could keep Kim Zolciak-Biermann from her Botox and fillers! When the 41-year-old appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, the host assumed she had been without the lip fillers for a total of “nine weeks,” which she was quick to correct.

“Um, no Andy. So, Atlanta opened up,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told the 51-year-old after Georgia lifted its stay-at-home order. “[My daughter] Brielle [Bierman] and I both were [my doctor’s] first. She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit.”

The blonde beauty revealed Botox is important to her for more than just aesthetic reasons. “I get migraines from, like just in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck here and here,” Kim added. “So, that’s kinda my goal. I mean I am getting old. I’ll be 42 on Tuesday.”

Fans were not supportive of Kim’s decision to get lip fillers and Botox during the coronavirus pandemic. “So irresponsible! Especially for a mother of young children! The vanity of some women is beyond my comprehension!” tweeted one person. Someone else called her a “selfish woman.” However, Kim did get praise for being truthful. “An honest celebrity! Very refreshing,” commented another.

Kim also clarified that her 23-year-old daughter did not get the same cosmetic procedures as her. “Brielle did her lips,” the mom of six explained. “She wanted to … outline the actual lip line itself so that pops sometimes. There’s a fine balance.”

The reality star seems understanding of Brielle, adding she will do “what she wants to do.” It turns out, Kim has been supportive of her since day one and will stand by whatever makes her feel good about herself. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim told Andy in 2016 after Brielle got fillers for the first time. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.'”

As for Brielle? She believes it’s totally OK to change your appearance if it makes you happier. In November 2019, she shared a selfie showing off her gym gains and revealed she always felt “insecure” about her figure until she began working out. She also encouraged others to “set a goal and work toward it.”

Though Brielle is all about enhancing her look, she revealed she’s never had plastic surgery on her nose, despite speculation. “My favorite thing is when people accuse me of having my nose done when I indeed have never,” she tweeted in April. “I was just blessed with this perfect nose and all these hoes are mad about it.”

Looks like these ladies know what they want, and won’t let any shade convince them otherwise!