Former pro racecar driver Danica Patrick has revealed that she had her breast implants removed, after confessing to getting the enhancement done nearly eight years ago. She claimed she began suffering numerous health issues because of them and is now feeling so much better being implant-free.

“I wasn’t sure I was ready to share this … but then I remembered that true vulnerability is sharing something you’re not really ready to. So, here it is,” Danica, 40, began in a Friday, April 29, Instagram post.

“I got breast implants November of 2014. I got them because I want to have it all. I was really fit, but I didn’t have boobs. So, I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them,” she revealed.

“Fast forward about 3 years to early 2018, and I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it,” she explained, adding, “Then fast forward to late 2020 … and the wheels came off.”

Danica said that she “had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know). So, I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done.”

The former IndyCar driver shared that she experienced hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, severe leaky gut, low estrogen and other hormones, adrenal fatigue, temperature sensitivity and swollen lymph nodes in her neck, among other ailments.

Danica then revealed she had her implants removed on Wednesday, April 27. She shared a side-by-side facial photo from before and after the procedure. “The picture is a snapshot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after. Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed — my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30 percent deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up,” she revealed.

Courtesy of Danica Patrick/Instagram

“The condition that is not universally recognized is called breast implant illness. Leave it up to the good folks at the drug companies who are selling them to say they are safe,” she continued before telling followers, “Look it up if you are struggling or know someone that is. Danica concluded, “If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did its job. I will share my progress as I go along.”