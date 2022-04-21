Has Carmen Electra Had Plastic Surgery? Everything She Has Admitted to About Going Under the Knife

Carmen Electra celebrated turning 50 on April 20, 2022, and the stunner still looks nearly identical to when she shot to fame on Baywatch in 1996. She appears so youthful in her fifth decade of life, it’s as if she stopped aging in her 20s. Here’s what the singer-actress has had to say about if she’s ever had plastic surgery.

The swimwear superstar admitted in 2010 that she had a breast enhancement more than a decade earlier. “I had breast surgery over 10 years ago, taking me from a 32B to DD, which took a bit of time to get used to,” she told Fabulous magazine.

Carmen revealed to the publication that her eye-popping curves weren’t intended to be so busty. “I didn’t want to go as big as that. It’s nice that I don’t have to wear a push-up bra anymore, but I could have left myself alone,” she explained, adding, “I think I was fine the way I was. I had nice breasts before – though they were small.”

When it comes to her stunning face, Carmen said in a 2018 interview that she was “completely free of [surgery], and I would say [my youthful appearance] is because of my discipline with my skincare routine,” she told the Daily Mail. The Scary Movie 4 star, whose real name is Tara Patrick, has her own beauty and skincare brand called GoGo.

Carmen said that many people didn’t believe it when she revealed that her face was untouched by a plastic surgeon. “Let’s be real, we are in Hollywood here and when I share the real story most people are shocked, because normally a woman would have certain things done,” she told the paper.

At the time, the “Hush Hush” singer said she was thrilled that she hadn’t needed to get any work done on her stunning face. “For the moment, I am happy with my routine and it’s working!” she told the publication but added that she doesn’t begrudge others who turn to plastic surgery. “I feel that everyone has the right to be who they want without judgement,” she explained.

