Carmen Electra simply doesn’t age. The sexy siren celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on April 20 but looked like she was still in her 20s in a smoldering boomerang video rocking a tangerine bikini to mark her big day.

While showing off the string two-piece, Carmen did a slight dance to flaunt her incredible figure from different angles. One fan gushed in the comments, “Fountain of youth babe!! U look 20+ years younger than your age!!!” Not just Carmen’s body but her face looked so youthful in the video, and she’s shared in the past how she manages to keep up her ageless appearance.

Thanks to a strict diet, drinking plenty of water and a diligent skincare routine, Carmen looks nearly the same as she did when she rocketed to stardom by joining the Baywatch cast in 1996.

She told the Daily Mail in 2018, “In my case, I am completely free of [surgery] and I would say [my youthful appearance] is because of my discipline with my skincare routine,” adding, “Let’s be real, we are in Hollywood here and when I share the real story most people are shocked, because normally a woman would have certain things done.”

Carmen, whose real name is Tara Patrick, started her own skincare brand called GoGo. “For the moment I am happy with my routine and it’s working!” she told the publication of her youthful appearance, adding that she doesn’t hold it against others who turn to plastic surgery. “‘I feel that everyone has the right to be who they want without judgement,” she explained.

The actress told The Cut in 2017 that she does a lot of hydrating after getting out of bed in the morning. “I made it a rule that I have to drink two bottles of water before I start my day,” revealing, “It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off.”

When it comes to maintaining her amazing figure, Carmen has a positive attitude toward exercise. “I look at fitness as a way of expressing myself,” she told Muscle & Fitness, as she loves to dance as a workout. She also likes to keep things basic, adding “I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that.”

“Having a healthy lifestyle isn’t that complicated — you need to exercise, eat right, stay hydrated, get the right amount of rest, and, most important, try to live as stress-free as possible,” Carmen advised to the publication. If looking this good in a bikini at 50 is the result, we’re sold!

Scroll down for Carmen Electra’s hottest bikini photos.