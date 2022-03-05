Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has experienced the highs and lows in the romance department. Her dating history includes some well-known names, such as athlete Aaron Rodgers.

The former pair initially met at the 2012 ESPY Awards but didn’t start dating until January 2018. She gushed to Us Weekly in September 2018 about her then-beau.

“You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest,” Danica said at the time. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”

They sadly split by July 2020, and Danica opened up about their breakup in October of that year in an interview on The Rachel Hollis Show.

“At the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, ‘Look. You either grow together; one grows and one doesn’t; or you grow apart,” she explained at the time. “I have never experienced growth without pain.”

The former lovers moved onto different partners though, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback started dating actress and now-ex-fiancé Shailene Woodley in mid-2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the “Pretty Intense” podcast host later went Instagram official with now-ex-boyfriend Carter Comstock in April 2021.

“Kisses and cardio. Saturday things. Followed by waffles,” the former racer wrote via Instagram that month. “Also, babe knows more about fitness than me … So, I said ‘you’re in charge.’”

She and the Freshly cofounder enjoyed a happy relationship for nearly one year until she confirmed their split in March 2022.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately, it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” Danica told People on March 4. “It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us. It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress then added how their breakup “doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us” and “it’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Danica Patrick’s full dating history.