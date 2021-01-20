NFL star Aaron Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick shocked fans when they split after two years together. What went wrong? Keep reading for details inside their relationship.

The 38-year-old retired IndyCar driver’s rep confirmed in July 2020 that she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, were “no longer together,” despite the couple vacationing together in Machu Picchu months earlier in March. She also unfollowed her former beau on Instagram, but he still follows her at the time of publication.

Reinhold Matay/AP/Shutterstock

Both Aaron and Danica have stayed relatively hush-hush about their uncoupling. However, the “Pretty Intense” podcast host seemingly pointed to them growing apart as the reason for their split.

“At the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, ‘Look. You either grow together; one grows and one doesn’t or you grow apart. I have never experienced growth without pain,” Danica said in October 2020 during an appearance on The Rachel Hollis Show on Quibi.

Fans were shocked by the abruptness of their breakup, especially since Danica had teased the idea of an engagement to Aaron one year prior in November 2019. At the time, she said their romance was “fantastic” during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“That’s one of those things … You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” Danica explained about the possibility of Aaron popping the question. “So, you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good … I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now.”

That’s not to say they weren’t in it for the long haul. When asked about marriage during an interview with E! News in August 2019, Danica said, “I mean, I would hope that’s the intention … Look, there’s no guarantees in life, but as long as you have that intention, that’s what matters, right?”

The feeling was definitely mutual. Aaron gushed over his gorgeous ex for her birthday in March 2019. “Happy Birthday to this beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life,” he captioned a sweet photo via Instagram.

It looks like these two are sadly done for good!