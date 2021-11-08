A-list exes! Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ dating history includes many famous faces, such as fiancé Shailene Woodley and ex Olivia Munn. While he’s not married yet, the NFL player may be walking down the aisle soon.

The California native has been in a few public, years-long romances, but most recently, he took things one step further with Shailene. After news broke about their relationship in February 2021, Aaron slyly dropped the fact that he popped the question to the Divergent actress.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” the athlete said during a speech to accept the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field. … Off the field, I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.”

He also referred to Shailene as his “fiancée” while thanking his inner circle.

Their whirlwind romance came as a surprise to many people, including the Big Little Lies actress.

“I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living,” Shailene joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know, like, what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

The Fault in Our Stars actress pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason their courtship moved so quickly and admitted they started living together soon after they began dating.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the California native told Shape in June, which was about seven months into her relationship with Aaron.

That being said, Shailene is far from Aaron’s first serious relationship. Keep scrolling to see his full dating history!