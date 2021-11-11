Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a net worth that’s reportedly almost 10 times more than what his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, has made in her career.

The NFL star came under fire in late 2021 for his opposition to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He tested positive for COVID on November 3, sparking outrage among many. The NFL placed him under a mandated 10-day minimum quarantine.

“I have taken this very seriously. I’m not a COVID denier,” Aaron wrote via Twitter. “I just wanted to make the decision that was best for my body. That’s it.”

Shailene was questioned by some on social media about the matter, but she stood by her man.

“Shailene is being dragged on social media, some are blaming her for Aaron’s actions, and she’s not going to get in the gutter with hateful, uninformed internet trolls,” an insider told Life & Style on November 6. “She understands alternative health choices and of course she’s shared that with Aaron but the last thing she wants, in this divided climate about the COVID vaccine, is to get embroiled in a political debate.”

Amid the drama, Aaron lost an endorsement contract with Prevea Health, which had a nine-year deal with the football player.

Losing his connections to just one company could result in a decrease in yearly earnings.

Keeping reading to find out Aaron Rodgers’ net worth.

Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Initially Receive Much Attention for Playing Football

The athlete started playing as an upper division athlete for Butte Community College after graduating from high school in 2002.

Although he didn’t gain much traction from Division 1 programs, he was later recognized for throwing 26 touchdowns in his first year alone. He later transferred to the University of California, Berkeley after a year in community college.

By the 2003 season, Aaron was named the starting quarterback for Berkeley’s football team, the Golden Bears.

In the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the first round.

Aaron Rodgers Makes $20 Million Per Year

The athlete earns roughly $20 million every year from both the NFL and endorsement deals, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2013, Aaron signed up for a five-year and $110 million extension to his contract with the Green Bay Packers. This made him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Since then, Aaron’s net worth equates to about $120 million.

As for Aaron’s endorsement deals, he has appeared in a slew of advertisements for companies, such as Pizza Hut, State Farm Insurance, Adidas, Sharpie and Prevea.

Being that the athlete separated from Prevea in 2021, it is not clear how his net worth will be affected from that loss.

Video title: