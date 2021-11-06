So happy together! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers surprised fans when he announced their engagement in February after nearly seven months of dating.

“I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, said in his Most Valuable Player acceptance speech at the 10th Annual NFL Honors show on February 6. He then thanked “my fiancee” toward the end of his statement, but did not mention Shailene, 29, by name.

Later that month, Shailene explained how she and the football player crossed paths in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 22.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” the actress recalled. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Two months later, a source revealed details to In Touch about the couple’s plans for their nuptials.

“Shailene and Aaron aren’t waiting around to tie the knot. They’re planning a summer wedding in Big Sur,” the insider said. “It’s by far one of her favorite spots on [the] planet! She says it’s ‘magical.’”

The Big Little Lies star wants to keep the wedding “relatively small,” but wants to invite some other famous faces, such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard, according to the source.

The actress also doesn’t want to leave out her fellow Big Little Lies castmates, as she has “secretly been in touch with the ladies” of the cast about “making a joint surprise speech that day,” per the insider.

Not only that, but the pair are also “looking at venues by the ocean for the after party — Post Ranch Inn is at the top of her list or a similar venue,” the source added.

Aside from their wedding plans, the pair made headlines in November when it was revealed that Aaron did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, November 3. He was given a 10-day minimum quarantine mandate by the NFL.

Amid the news, some people questioned whether Shailene influenced her fiancé’s decision not to get vaccinated. Nevertheless, some fans clapped back at the accusations, indicating misogyny in blaming the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum for Aaron’s personal health choices.

Shailene and Aaron’s reps did not comment to Life & Style when asked about the NFL player’s vaccination status.

Keep reading to see details about Shailene and Aaron’s relationship.