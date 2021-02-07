Hold on a sec … are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley engaged? The quarterback referred to his “fiancée” during his NFL Honors speech on Saturday, February 6, just days after the news broke that he is dating the Divergent actress.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” the 37-year-old said while accepting the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field … off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.” He went on to list several names before sharing a sweet shout-out to “my fiancée.”

The athlete concluded, “There’s so many more people I’m thankful for. Just encourage people to read books, to meditate, speak things to life, manifest the desires of your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity.”

On Wednesday, February 3, Us Weekly confirmed that the football player and the Big Little Lies star, 29, are a couple. “Aaron and Shailene are dating!” a source told the outlet. “They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

In July 2020, Aaron’s rep confirmed he and girlfriend Danica Patrick were “no longer together” after nearly two years of dating. Fans were shocked by the news because the race car driver, 38, had teased a possible engagement in November 2019.

“That’s one of those things … You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” Danica explained during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show. “So, you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good … I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now.”

For Shailene’s part, she previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola. However, she confirmed the pair’s split in April 2020. She and the Fijian “were very much on the road to marriage and children,” she told Bustle at the time, adding that she realized she “was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit.”