Off to paradise? Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, “are looking to settle down after their wedding and they’ve already found the perfect spot — Hawaii,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’ve been touring homes on the islands, trying to find just the right place.”

The longtime actress, 29, and the NFL quarterback, 37, recently went on a couples’ trip to Hawaii with good friends Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Although Shailene and Aaron aren’t too active on social media, Keleigh, 28, shared a lot of sweet photos of the A-list foursome. “Ponds with soulmates,” the model captioned a May 25 Instagram post featuring hiking pictures and a cliff-diving video.

Courtesy Keleigh Teller/Instagram

When Shailene and Aaron do decide to make Hawaii their permanent residence, it won’t be their first time shacking up. “They lived together in Montreal when they were secretly quarantining,” notes the insider. “While they loved it there, they both agree that they’re both better suited to tropical weather. Hawaii has it all, and it’s also a great place to start a family, which they both want.”

The Big Little Lies alum and Green Bay Packers fan-favorite sparked romance speculation in February. “Shailene doesn’t fall in love easily, but when she does, she’s all in,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style at the time. “They were friends first, and long-distance, so she was surprised by her feelings. They’re perfect together and she’s never been happier.”

On February 6, Aaron dropped a major bomb during his NFL Honors speech. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he began.

“I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So, I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field … off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team,” he continued, before giving a shout-out to his “fiancée.”

Shailene is equally as smitten with her husband-to-be. “I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together,” the Divergent star gushed to Shape magazine in an interview published on Monday, June 7.