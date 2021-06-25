With travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic finally eased, celebrities are getting to jet off to their favorite summer getaway destinations abroad once again! We’ve got Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and more stars who headed abroad for some warm weather rest and relaxation.

Katy, 36, and fiancé Orlando Bloom brought their daughter Daisy along on a family trip to Venice, Italy. The American Idol judge wore an adorable yellow, floral-print mini-dress while posing in front of one of the city’s canals. Later, she was seen aboard a wooden water taxi, relaxing with her legs kicked up on a railing. She donned a belted, khaki shirt-dress with a full skirt and held her micro teacup poodle Nugget on her lap in the June 16 photo.

The “Firework” singer, 36, revealed that she and her fiancé were staying at the luxurious Aman Hotel, including a photo of Orlando, 44, sprawled out on their white, king-sized bed. High above him was an elaborate painted ceiling. Katy also included a snapshot of crab legs from one of their five-star meals. The Carnival Row actor also shared photos from their Venetian trip, including an adorable selfie of the couple along a canal and a video of them watching one of their pizzas get prepped.

Photo Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

Italy is always a top destination for celebrity summer vacations, but so is Greece. That’s where Kate, 42, and her family headed for a June getaway. In addition to her partner, Danny Fukijawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn, and her “pa,” Kurt Russell, joined in the fun. The actress shared photos on the beach enjoying rosé, in addition to snapshots while exploring an island with Danny.

Kurt and Goldie own a vacation home on the island of Skiathos, which makes it the perfect destination for the big family every year. Kate has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder from her marriage to singer Chris Robinson, and Bingham, from her former engagement to Muse lead singer, Matthew Bellamy.

“Greece is my favorite vacation spot; I feel really at home there. I love the culture, the people are wonderful, and the water is just so incredibly appealing,” Kate told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. She went on to describe her “perfect” day there.

Upon waking, “I get a double espresso and walk down to the sea for a swim. My sons run on the beach,” she explained. Kate and her partner would then go on a late morning hike. By 12:30pm, she would shower and get into her vacation wardrobe of a bikini top an a cute skirt or shorts. Then, she would hop aboard a boat to have a leisurely lunch on one of the nearby islands.

By 6 p.m., her perfect Greek day would wind down with “a handful of my closest friends and my entire family gathering to watch the magical Greek sunset and have a little cocktail before heading into town for a feast. Happiness to me is good conversation, connection and lots of laughter.” After missing out on getting to summer in Greece in 2020, hopefully Kate was able to make up for it this year with everything that makes up her “perfect day” there.

Click through the gallery below for celebrities enjoying their summer 2021 vacations!