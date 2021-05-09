Family day out! Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom enjoyed a fun stroll with daughter Daisy Dove in Los Angeles on Friday, May 7.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the pop singer, 37, wore a cream jumpsuit and a baby harness strapped around her waist. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, wore a peach sweatshirt and jeans as he cradled their 8-month-old baby.

In a recent promotional video for Tiny Kitchen, Katy revealed that the tiny tot is all about food at this stage in her life. “She loves her milks. She’s had peas, she’s had carrots, she’s had squash,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer explained. “She just started eating oatmeal and it’s all over her face this morning, that’s the best part. And the noises that they make when they eat … it’s so cute.”

Being a healthy mama allowed the California native to bond with her future husband’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares son Flynn. “In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone,” Katy revealed of the 37-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel during a recent Instagram Live. “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack.”

The actor’s son, 9, is “super excited about having a little sister to watch over,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “He’s such a well-behaved child and both Katy and Orlando feel confident that he’ll be a great role model for Daisy.” The actor and the supermodel got married in 2010 and split by 2013.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their bundle of joy in August 2020 — and the performer has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully since then. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process,” the source added. “Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on. Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before.”

