Everything Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Said About Their Daughter Daisy Dove

Baby bliss! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are proud parents to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Although they remain relatively private about their baby girl, the A-list couple have given small glimpses into their lives as a family of three.

The “California Gurls” singer gave birth to her first child with Orlando on August 26. An insider told Life & Style at the time that Katy was “adapting well” and “enjoying every minute of being a new mom.”

“She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on,” said the insider.

Needless to say, the “Dark Horse” singer and the Lord of the Rings actor, who got engaged in February 2019, “are so in love” with the baby girl and “can’t stop looking” at her.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been an incredibly supportive partner, especially considering he’s an experienced dad. Orlando welcomed son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-wife Miranda Kerr in 2011. “Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before,” added the source.

The future husband and wife are excited for their little one to have an amazing big brother like Flynn “He’s such a well-behaved child and both Katy and Orlando feel confident that he’ll be a great role model for Daisy,” gushed the insider about the preteen.

Many of Katy and Orlando’s famous friends have helped celebrate the arrival of Daisy. Ariana Grande gifted the couple an adorable white Givenchy snowsuit, which retails between $500 and $700. Taylor Swift sent a “hand-embroidered blankie,” which Katy said Daisy already “adores.”

The celebrity duo seems to be in a great place since welcoming their daughter. In January, Katy shared a slew of sweet photos via Instagram to celebrate the U.K. native’s birthday.

“Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove [and] a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer wrote.

She continued, “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out. So glad my moon found its sun. Love you whole world, doe.”

We can’t get enough of this sweet family! Keep scrolling to see everything Katy and Orlando have said about their daughter, Daisy Dove.