Too cute! Katy Perry showed off a stylish baby gift for daughter Daisy Dove from Ariana Grande, and the Givenchy snowsuit came with a hefty price tag.

“[I love you],” Katy, 36, captioned the video with a sparkle and pleading face emoji while tagging the “7 Rings” singer, 27. The padded onesie, which read “Givenchy Paris” across the front, featured a thick hood, two side zippers, and attachable gloves and footies. The sweet outfit retails between $500 and $700.

Courtesy Katy Perry/Instagram

“Katy and Orlando, Congrats [and] I adore you both!!! Love, Ariana,” the note attached to the gift read.

Courtesy Katy Perry/Instagram

The A-listers’ friendship goes back for years. Although they have never collaborated musically, they are frequently photographed together at fancy events like the Met Gala. The “Thank U, Next” artist has spoken very highly of Katy in the past.

“She sort of took me under my wing and was like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I can totally be here for you,'” Ariana explained to Zach Sang during a 2015 interview. “She was very welcoming and wonderful, and it was so crazy because I went to her show at the Staples Center a couple years ago and I was totally inspired by it. I was like, ‘Wow … I want to do this one day.'”

The “God Is a Woman” singer isn’t the only famous face to congratulate Katy and Orlando. Taylor Swift gifted the celebrity couple a precious pink blanket.

Courtesy Katy Perry/Instagram

“Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand-embroidered blankie from Miss [Taylor Swift],” the “Smile” singer gushed with three weary-faced emoji on September 14. “[I] hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The “Dark Horse” and her actor fiancé, 43, are in baby bliss with Daisy. An insider exclusively told Life & Style Katy is “enjoying every minute of being a new mom” and “adapting well” to having a newborn.

“She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on,” added the insider.

The new parents are well-loved!