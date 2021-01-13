Too cute! Katy Perry shared never-before-seen photos of fiancé Orlando Bloom for his birthday during the early hours of Wednesday, January 13.

“Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove [and] a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see,” the “Dark Horse” singer, 36, began on Instagram about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Needless to say, the “Last Friday Night” artist is thankful for how supportive Orlando is when it comes to parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed on August 26.

“Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out,” her caption continued. “So glad my moon found its sun. Love you whole world, doe.”

Katy shared many photos of the happy couple through the years. From brushing their teeth together when the “Roar” singer still had her signature jet-black hair to a cuddled-up selfie from the day they got engaged, it’s clear these two are in it for the long haul.

The “Swish Swish” songstress has been open with her parenting experience since giving birth. “Popular misconception: Being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” the American Idol judge tweeted in September, adding an upside down smiling face, baby bottle and zany face emojis. “Part [Two]: When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do), it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, LOL.”

She continued, “Part [Three]: Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! … Part [Four]: I love my job.”

That being said, an insider told Life & Style Katy has been “enjoying every minute of being a new mom” and is “adapting well,” despite the difficulties that come with being a first-time mom. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on.”

Her husband-to-be has been a huge support system for the California native. “Orlando knows what he’s doing, having gone through it all before,” said the source. The Lord of the Rings actor shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando are the absolute sweetest couple. Keep scrolling to see never-before-seen photos!