Fans love Katy Perry for being real, and she proved it once again when she shared a video showing off her post-baby body in the most hilarious way on Monday, November 7. Watch the funny clip for yourself, above!

The new mama, 36, posted a TikTok captioned “#whatmakesawoman” in which she seductively saunters toward the camera in a chic blue jacket, looking amazing. The text on the screen says things like “power,” “attitude,” “confidence” and “sex” before she lifts up her coat to reveal a pair of nude Spanx underneath.

The “Never Worn White” songstress looks incredible just four months after welcoming her baby girl, Daisy Dove, with Orlando Bloom in August 2020, but fans and celeb friends alike found it refreshing that she shared her behind-the-scenes secrets to looking so good on American Idol.

Courtesy of Katy Perry/TikTok

“I [heart] you beyond,” wrote fellow Hollywood mom Rachel Zoe with several laughing emojis. “Yasss queen, so real!” said one fan while another added, “Daisy Dove, you must be proud of your mama.”

Katy has remained refreshingly open and honest since announcing her pregnancy with her mini-me. One month before giving birth, Katy revealed she was 190 pounds, jokingly calling herself “large Marge in charge” on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, adding that “everything is swollen” including her hands and feet. But Katy never seemed to get down on herself about the weight gain. She even said she was “grateful” for the amazing things her body was able to do. “Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint,” she added.

Her realness continued after welcoming her little one. She shared a photo rocking postpartum undies and a breast-pumping bra just days after giving birth. “Hair and makeup by @exhaustion,” she joked in the caption.

JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Despite the extra work, “Katy is enjoying every minute of being a new mom,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “She hasn’t had much sleep and is pretty tired, but knows it’s part of the process. Her own mom, Mary, is helping out and Orlando is super hands-on.”

We can’t wait to see more from Katy and Daisy!